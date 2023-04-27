Ukrainian President's Adviser Slams US, West For Wrong Nuclear Policy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that the US and the entire western world pursued a wrong nuclear policy that contributed in the Russia-Ukraine war, reported RT news. The Ukrainian president's adviser said: "Ukraine still needs more weapons and equipment for the much-hyped spring counteroffensive, especially artillery ammunition." Further, he has disagreed with the US general commanding NATO forces in Europe, who said that 98% of the promised combat vehicles had already been delivered. Meanwhile, General Christopher Cavoli shared the data with the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday morning. “I am very confident that we have delivered the material that they need and we’ll continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well,” said General Christopher Cavoli while responding to questions about the expected Russian attack on the Ukraine.



Mykhailo Podolyak on Russia-Ukraine crisis

While sharing the statistics, Podolyak challenged the analysis while talking on the telethon hosted by Ukrainian television. The adviser asserted that the Ukrainian General staff could offer accurate numbers and that Cavoli's statistics have not been up to date. “In my opinion, 98% is too much, too large a number. He proceeds from certain mathematical data, things he knows today,” said the adviser while referring to Cavoli. Further, he added: “There should be much more equipment, there is a real shortage of shells, especially of heavy calibres. We are trying to solve this problem.”

According to Podolyak, the current amount of supply would allow the Ukrainian troops to take "certain actions" at the frontline. Further, he added that there have been "never enough" ammunitions and artilleries when a country has been facing an enemy such as Russia. While talking on the subject of the Russia-Ukraine war, he also suggested that the much-anticipated counteroffensive might have already begun and urged the public to regard it as a single event but a large number of engagements on various fronts. Meanwhile, several US outlets have been seeking to temper expectations about the Ukrainian attack over the past week, as per government officials who have chosen to not disclose their identity, reported RT News.

