The military move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine has disrupted peace across Europe. As Russia's offensive continues, citizens of Ukraine are forced to either leave their country or find refuge in safe shelters.

Many Ukrainians have decided to join the country's armed forces to fight for, and protect, their homeland from Russia; among them is Ukrainian rockstar Andriy Khlyvnyuk. Recently, videos showing Khlyvnyuk singing a folk song, The Red Viburnum in the Meadow, while he volunteers for Ukraine's armed forces, are inspiring thousands to follow suit.

Who is Andriy Khlyvnyuk?

Andriy Khlyvnyuk is the lead singer of the acclaimed band BoomBox. As of now, the rock band has released nine albums, amassing more than 100 million views on video-sharing platform, YouTube. BoomBox is well known for performing in Ukrainian, Russian and English languages. However, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian rockstar has taken up arms to stand tall with those safeguarding his homeland.

In the video that's doing the rounds on social media platforms, the Ukrainian rockstar holds a gun as he stands on an empty street in central Kyiv. Andriy Khlyvnyuk who has signed up to volunteer for the army can be seen singing The Red Viburnum in the Meadow. Take a look at the viral clip below:

Ukrainian rock star Andriy Khlyvnyuk sings for his country in central Kyiv. He and his band Boombox have not performed in Russia since the occupation of Crimea.#StandWithUkraine #SupportUkraine https://t.co/k3HSXSrNM6 — Thea Sams (@Thea_sams) February 28, 2022

Previously, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna volunteered to sign up for the army amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In her previous Instagram posts, Lenna wrote, ''Many people are ready to fight for the country. They ask me for weapons. Many of the people have military backgrounds that is why we have built civilian defence. Every man and woman who are proud of their country can take weapons and defend it."

Anastasiia Lenna won the Miss Ukraine crown back in the year 2015 at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant. As per the New York Post, the young model completed her graduation from Slavistik University in Kyiv.

Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine on February 24. Currently, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were ongoing in Belarus. Kyiv has demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

(Image: @TheaSams/Twitter)