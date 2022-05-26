UK's Intel Claims Russian Airborne Forces 'involved In Several Notable Tactical Failures'

Amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United Kingdom Defence Ministry issued the latest intelligence update on Thursday, May 26. The UK Defence Ministry said that Russian airborne forces or the VDV have been involved in "several tactile failures" since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. It further stated that the "misemployment" of the 45,000-strong airborne force of Russia in Ukraine has indicated how Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment in the armed forces in the last 15 years has caused an "unbalanced overall force."

"Russia’s airborne forces – the VDV – have been heavily involved in several notable tactical failures since the start of Russia’s invasion," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest update.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russia's failure to anticipate the resistance of Ukrainian armed forces and the complacency of Russian commanders has resulted in significant losses in Moscow's many elite units. The Britain ministry noted that Russian airborne forces have suffered failures in their attempted advance on Kyiv through Hostomel Airfield in March, their progress stuck on Izyum since April and the unsuccessful and expensive crossings of the Siverskyi Donets River. According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russian doctrine anticipates giving the most demanding operations to Russian airborne forces. It further noted that the VDV has been deployed on missions which require heavier armoured infantry and sustained heavy casualties during the operation. The Britain m stressed that the mixed performance of the VDV likely indicates strategic mismanagement of Russia and its failure to have air superiority.

"The failure to anticipate Ukrainian resistance and the subsequent complacency of Russian commanders has led to significant losses across many of Russia’s more elite units," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 May 2022







Ministry of Defence

US, UK & EU set up Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group

The UK, US and the European Union have announced establishing the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) to ensure the efficient coordination of the respective contributions to accountability efforts. The ACA will strengthen current efforts by the EU, US, and the UK to further increase responsibility for atrocity crimes in the wake of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, according to the joint statement released by the UK government. The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group has been created in a bid to showcase worldwide solidarity and support for Ukraine. The ACA is aimed at supporting the war crimes units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in its probe and prosecution of crimes related to the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Liz Truss in the joint statement said that they are determined to ensure accountability for people responsible for atrocities committed in Ukraine. She added, "the UK has already made a clear commitment to supporting Ukraine in its investigations, including through deploying war crimes experts to the region and releasing additional funding to aid the ICC in their investigations."

NEWS: We are launching a landmark Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group with the EU & US to step up our support to Ukrainian war crimes investigations.



Those responsible for horrific atrocities in Ukraine will be held to account. Justice will be done.

Image: AP