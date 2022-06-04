UN Claims Over 14 Mn Fled Ukraine Since Onset Of War; Others Battling For Basic Amenties

As Russia's military blitz transcended 100 days, a top United Nations official revealed that at least 14 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the onset of the Russian Invasion. In a statement, United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad said that the invasion had taken an “unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life”. He further emphasised that children and women have been the worst sufferers, many of whom were subjected to sexual crimes, tortures and abductions.

He said, “Families and communities have been disrupted and uprooted. In just over three months, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the majority women and children – a scale and speed of displacement not witnessed in history.”

Apart from the unparalleled refugee crisis, the war has also sabotaged the education of Ukrainian children, which the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska referred to as the “future of the country.” The UN official underscored that over 3 million children have seen their education suspended amidst the constant shelling and military assaults. Most of the Ukrainian residents, meanwhile, are battered with a dearth of basics including food, water and electricity.

"All over the country, hundreds of thousands of people do not have access to water and electricity, and millions do not know where their next meal is coming from. 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian support now, with numbers growing," he said.

One-fifth of Ukraine under Russian control

During an address to the Luxembourg parliament earlier this week, Zelenskyy had admitted that Russia successfully occupied one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. While Russia continues to focus on industrial Donbas, Zelenskyy vowed to make the region “Ukrainian”. Earlier in February, Biden had remarked that the Russian leader was trying to carve another “USSR” through his so-called special military operation. Experts have also opined that Putin was trying to leave a legacy while also galvanising support for the 2024 polls. In the most recent development, US President Joe Biden remarked that it was up to the Ukrainian administration whether to cede territories to Russia or not.

(Image: AP)