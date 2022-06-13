UN Human Rights Chief Calls 'arbitrary Arrest Of Anti-war Protesters' In Russia 'worrying'

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet has called the "arbitrary arrest of a large number of anti-war protesters" in Russia "worrying." Addressing the 50th UN's Human Rights Council session on Monday, June 13, Bachelet stated that Russia had initiated "new criminal law restrictions," including ban on the dissemination of information on the basis of vague notions including "false news." Michelle Bachelet expressed regret over the increase in restrictions announced on media.

"In the Russian Federation, the arbitrary arrest of a large number of anti-war protesters is worrying. New criminal law restrictions were introduced, including general prohibitions on the dissemination of information based on vague and ambiguous notions, including false news or non-objective information," Michelle Bachelet said at the Human Rights Council session.

The United Nations Human Rights Chief said that the war in Ukraine continues to "destroy" the lives of people, resulting in "havoc and destruction." Michelle Bachelet stressed that the horrors inflicted on the Ukrainian nations will leave an "indelible mark" on them as well as future generations. She added, "Its social, economic and political ramifications ripple across the region and globally, with no end in sight." She warned that the global food, fuel and financial crisis will cause risk to millions of people into food insecurity and poverty. She noted that the World Food Programme has estimated that the number of severely food insecure people is expected to rise from 276 million at the beginning of 2022 to 323 million during the year. The statement of Michelle Bachelet comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine crossed 100 days recently.

"The war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives of many, causing havoc and destruction. The horrors inflicted on the civilian population will leave their indelible mark, including on generations to come," Michelle Bachelet said in the Human Rights Council.

Anti-war protests in Canada & US

People in at least eight cities in the US, including New York, Chicago, Portland, Washington, and Philadelphia as well as three Canadian cities, including Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto conducted anti-war protests on June 12, Ukrinform reported. Dozens of protesters carrying posters and chanted anti-war slogans "War is evil!", "No to violence!" reached the Russian Embassy in Washington. According to Ukrinform, dozens of Russians went to the Russian Consulate General in New York for an anti-war rally and chanted slogans like "Glory to Ukraine!," Russia will be free from Putinism!," as per the news report.

Image: AP