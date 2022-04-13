UN Taking Steps To Limit Russia's Veto Power In Security Council Amid War With Ukraine

As Russia is among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), giving it the right to veto any resolution, it has the power to stop any war crime probe against it. To counter this, UN member countries are attempting to take several important steps. As per a report by Ukrinform, if a Security Council member vetoes a proposed resolution, the UN General Assembly will be summoned automatically in 10 days to discuss the situation in which the veto was used. Nearly 40 countries, including Ukraine and the United States, have signed on to the decision.

To further limit the use of vetoes, a new resolution may be passed later in April. The draft resolution suggests that the Security Council will be asked to provide a special report on the veto to the General Assembly at least 72 hours before the Assembly convenes, for it to decide on the situation.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, shared a post on Facebook, stating, "In recent years, cases of veto application with far-reaching consequences for the UN work have increased significantly, including the effectiveness of the UN Security Council, which in accordance with Article 24 of the Organization Statute, is effective on behalf of and accountable to UN member states."

Notably, the erstwhile Soviet Union was the first country to use veto power in the United Nations, doing so in 1957. Since then, the USSR and then Russia have dominated the number casting a total of 143 vetoes.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has not exercised its veto privileges in almost 30 years.

In a recent example, the Russian Federation vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution opposing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

'Russia undermining the entire system of global security'

The United Kingdom, which holds the UN Security Council presidency in April, called a meeting in Belarus on April 5 to consider the horrific atrocities carried out by Russian armed troops during the capture of Bucha.

At the conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is prepared to host one of the main offices of the reformed United Nations security system. He speculated that the office might focus on peacekeeping efforts that are preventative, according to Ukrinform. The Ukrainian president also stated that the world is dealing with a state that abuses its UN Security Council veto power, undermining the entire system of global security and allowing evil to go unpunished.

(Image: AP)