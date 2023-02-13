UNGA To Consider 'anti-Russia' Peace Resolution Based On Zelenskyy's Peace Plan; Report

The United General Assembly (UNGA) is all set to propose an “anti-Russian resolution” to condemn Russia’s intensive military operations in Ukraine. A United Nations source told Tass, that the proposal will not only condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine but will also focus on reaching a peace settlement between the two sparring nations. The source also told the Russian news outlet that the resolution is expected to go on the floor for a vote, on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. February 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of the catastrophic war.

According to Tass, the proposal will be based on the peace formula which was presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per the reports, the session will be attended by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, EU’s top official Josep Borrell along with other delegations from all around the world. Last year, the Ukrainian President proposed a 10-point peace plan at the G20 meeting. In the peace plan, the Ukrainian President made it clear that the peace talks can only be initiated if Russia respects the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine.

How did UNGA gain more importance in the Russia-Ukraine war?

After the Russia-Ukraine war commenced in the year 2022, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gained more prominence. The body was given more importance than even the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The General Assembly became the most important UN body dealing with the war because the UNSC which is known for dealing with matters pertaining to International security, was virtually paralyzed because of the Russian veto powers. The UNGA assembly on the other hand does not have such hindrances. However, the resolutions passed by the assembly are not legally binding making matters difficult.

According to Tass, the UNSC on the other hand is expected to organise a ministerial meeting on February 24, which will be attended by Blinken, Borrell, Kuleba and the foreign ministers of France, and Germany. Speculations were raised that Zelenskyy will also participate in the meeting, however, the chances of it happening are quite less, Tass reported. The UN resolution is expected to underscore the need to reach “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.