Last Updated:

UN's Ukraine Coordinator Gets Approval From Guterres To Prepare For Mariupol Evacuation

UN Resident Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said she has received approval from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prepare for Mariupol evacuation

Written By
Amrit Burman
UN

Image: AP/Twitter/@Osnatlubrani


As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues beyond 60 days with Kremlin warning western nations to stay away from interfering in the war, UN Resident Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani stated that she has received approval from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prepare for a possible evacuation from Mariupol. Taking to Twitter, Lubrani announced that she had left for Zaporizhia to prepare for the evacuation of Ukrainian nationals.

UN's Ukraine coordinator gets nod from Guterres to prepare for Mariupol evacuation

On Twitter, Lubrani also informed that "Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky. "At his request, I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for, I hope, the evacuation from Mariupol. The UN is fully mobilised to save the lives of Ukrainians and help those in need, "she wrote.

This comes after Chief Antonio Guterres visited Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss peaceful cooperation and suggested setting up a coordination group to agree on "green corridors" for civilians and humanitarian aid. In Moscow, Guterres called for coordinated efforts by the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine, and Russia to facilitate the evacuation of civilians who want to leave both Azovstal and other parts of Mariupol. Guterres also visited the war-struck Ukrainian city of Borodyanka. He condemned the ongoing war, calling it 'absurd' and 'evil' and offering condolences to the families of the victims. While speaking to journalists, Guterres stated, "I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black." I saw my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way war can be acceptable in the 21st century.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war showed need for being self-reliant in military hardware: Rajnath Singh

Antonio Guterres meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with no signs of cessation in sight, United Nations' Chief Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the meeting, Guterres reiterated the United Nations' stance on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, as per the statement released by the UN. Putin and Guterres discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones like Mariupol. Notably, Russian President Putin agreed to involve the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

READ | Germany votes in favour of accelerating supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine amid war

Image: AP

READ | US places India, China, Russia on US property rights 'Priority Watch List'
READ | Russia: Twitter fined over Rs 31 lakh for failing to remove banned content
READ | South Korea to share gas with Europe after Russia cuts supplies to some EU countries

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: UN, Guterres, Mariupol
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND