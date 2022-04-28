UN's Ukraine Coordinator Gets Approval From Guterres To Prepare For Mariupol Evacuation

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues beyond 60 days with Kremlin warning western nations to stay away from interfering in the war, UN Resident Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani stated that she has received approval from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prepare for a possible evacuation from Mariupol. Taking to Twitter, Lubrani announced that she had left for Zaporizhia to prepare for the evacuation of Ukrainian nationals.

The SG @antonioguterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. At his request, I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for hopeful evacuation from Mariupol.

The UN is fully mobilized to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need. pic.twitter.com/vPZ1yYKxwi — Osnat Lubrani (@OsnatLubrani) April 28, 2022

On Twitter, Lubrani also informed that "Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky. "At his request, I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for, I hope, the evacuation from Mariupol. The UN is fully mobilised to save the lives of Ukrainians and help those in need, "she wrote.

This comes after Chief Antonio Guterres visited Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss peaceful cooperation and suggested setting up a coordination group to agree on "green corridors" for civilians and humanitarian aid. In Moscow, Guterres called for coordinated efforts by the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine, and Russia to facilitate the evacuation of civilians who want to leave both Azovstal and other parts of Mariupol. Guterres also visited the war-struck Ukrainian city of Borodyanka. He condemned the ongoing war, calling it 'absurd' and 'evil' and offering condolences to the families of the victims. While speaking to journalists, Guterres stated, "I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black." I saw my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way war can be acceptable in the 21st century.

"Civilians always pay the highest price. Innocent civilians were living in these buildings. They were paying the highest price for a war for which they had not contributed at all," @antonioguterres insisted that this war must stop now while visiting #Irpin, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/r9TQajE55x — OCHA Ukraine (@OCHA_Ukraine) April 28, 2022

In his visits to towns around Kyiv, @antonioguterres underscores the need for accountability. "I am glad that International Criminal Court is seized of the situation and that the prosecutor's office was already here," he tells the press. Full remarks 👉https://t.co/pVnDYlx30p pic.twitter.com/W3KmGMQMWp — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 28, 2022

Antonio Guterres meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with no signs of cessation in sight, United Nations' Chief Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the meeting, Guterres reiterated the United Nations' stance on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, as per the statement released by the UN. Putin and Guterres discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones like Mariupol. Notably, Russian President Putin agreed to involve the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

