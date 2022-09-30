UNSC To Vote On Resolution Condemning Russia's Referendums In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will vote on Friday, 30 September, on a resolution condemning the referendum in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. The resolution was presented by the US and has been supported by Albania. This development comes after Russian occupied regions - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk conducted referendums to join Russia.

In a UNSC meeting on 27 September, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Ambassador of US to the UN, said that the US has decided to present a resolution condemning the "sham referenda" and calling on member states to not recognize the altered status of Ukraine. She further stated that the resolution obligates Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, adding that the US will "never" recognise any region Russia attempts to annex as "anything other than part of Ukraine." She stated that they reject Russia’s actions "unequivocally" and will continue to work with allies and partners to impose costs on Russia and provide support to Ukraine. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Greenfield revealed, “We are putting forward a Security Council resolution to condemn Russia's sham referenda, call on the Member States not to recognise any altered status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

.@USAmbUN: We are putting forward a resolution that condemns these sham referenda, calls on all states to not recognize any altered status of Ukraine, and obligates Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately. pic.twitter.com/VWPqhc9yL2 — Department of State (@StateDept) September 29, 2022

We are putting forward a Security Council resolution to:



– condemn Russia's sham "referenda"

– call on Member States not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine

– and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 27, 2022

US & UN Chief oppose annexation of Ukrainian regions

On September 30, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the results of the referendum conducted in Russian occupied regions of Ukraine labelling it as a "sham." He described the move as a "violation of international law" and stated that the US rejects the "fabricated and illegitimate outcomes." Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that any decision which attempts to annex parts of Ukraine will have "no legal value." He stressed that the decision "“cannot be reconciled with the international legal framework" and "stands against everything the international community is meant to stand for." He stated that the decision "flouts" the principles of the United Nations and called it a "dangerous escalation." He made the remarks after the Kremlin announced a decision to hold a ceremony to formally launch a process to annex the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned,” Guterres said. “Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace. It will prolong the dramatic impacts on the global economy, especially developing countries and hinder our ability to deliver life-saving aid across Ukraine and beyond,” he added.

The United States rejects the illegitimate, fabricated outcomes of Russia’s sham "referenda" in Ukraine. This is a violation of international law. We stand in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 29, 2022

Russia to annex four regions of Ukraine

On 29 September, Kremlin announced that Moscow-occupied regions will become part of Russia on Friday, 30 September. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday formally annexing four more areas of Ukraine. As per TASS, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said that Putin will hold a signing ceremony to add four regions of Ukraine to Russia. He further stated that the ceremony is due to take place in Grand Kremlin Palace at 3 pm Moscow Time (5:30 pm IST). Following the signing ceremony, Putin will make a speech. Kremlin's announcement comes after Russian-backed leaders urged Moscow's authorities to admit occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia.

Image: AP