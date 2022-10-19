US Accuses Russia Of Using Iran-sponsored Drones In Ukraine; 'violation Of UN Resolution'

Amid a series of suicide drone attacks on Ukraine's national capital, the United States has called it a clear-cut violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. Though Russia used drones against Kyiv, the US identified the weapon as “kamikaze” drones which are believed to be manufactured by Iran. Notably, on 20 July 2015, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231 (2015) endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). As per the council, the resolution prohibits Iran from transferring specific military technologies.

Meanwhile, US State Department official Vedant Patel, during a presser on Monday, said that the Biden administration believes that the drones are manufactured in Iran and were later transferred to Russia with the intention of using them against the already war-ravaged nation. “It is our belief that these UAVs that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under Resolution 2231,” said Patel. Notably, the critical claims by the US came as it believes Russia has purchased a number of Iranian drones to target civilian facilities and other strategic buildings in Ukraine.

US warns to impose sanctions

According to the White House, Moscow is using these drones as it has already lost a significant number of lethal ammunition in the conflict. Moreover, the Iranian drones are precise, small, can effectively penetrate air defences when fired in groups and are cheap at around $20,000 each. Meanwhile, the US warned it can use sanctions if any country indulges in drone business with Tehran. “Anyone doing business with Iran, that can have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia, should be very careful and do their due diligence. The U.S. will not hesitate to use sanctions,” Patel cautioned.

On the other side, Washington said that it will hold Moscow accountable for "war crimes" and will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression. While addressing a press conference in the White House, US President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre further noted that the US will continue to aid the people of Ukraine as she referred to a new USD 725m military aid package announced for Ukraine last Friday.

Image: AP