US Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Presenting 'revisionist History' In Victory Day Speech

White House has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of presenting a version of revisionist history in his Victory Day speech. As Putin used the occasion of Soviet victory to defend his Special Military Operation on Ukraine, US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that his words distorted facts. On Monday, the Russian Czar addressed his countrymen from Red Square in Moscow but refrained from announcing victory over Ukraine.

Following the same, Psaki said, “But what I will say is that what we saw President Putin do is give a version of revisionist history that took the form of disinformation that we have seen too commonly as the Russian playbook.” “You know, our view is that we should remember — and this is why I did this at the top — what this day is actually about, which is something that we have all celebrated, which is the defeat of Nazis in — after World War Two, something that Russians have celebrated in the streets for many years," she added.

'Patently False'

In his speech, Putin blamed the West for triggering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and said that NATO threatened the security of the Russian Federation. "Russia called on the West for an honest dialogue, to search for reasonable, compromise solutions, to take into account each other's interests. All in vain. The NATO countries did not want to hear us, which means that they had completely different plans. The danger grew every day. Russia gave a pre-emptive rebuff to aggression. It was a forced, timely, and the only right decision. The decision of a sovereign, strong, independent country," Putin said. However, Psaki said that his claim was “absurd” and “patently false.”

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelsnkyy vowed to defeat Russia on Monday. He said, "Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine and someone will not have any." Marching on Khreschatyk Street in the country's capital Kyiv, he spoke about two victory days referring to triumph in world war II as well as Ukraine's victory in the ongoing war. The embattled leader said that his countrymen will win the war because they are fighting for their children. “We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine!” he claimed.

