US Admits Sending HARM Missiles To Ukraine To Target Russian Radar Systems Amid War

The US Defence Department on Sunday acknowledged that it had delivered "a number" of anti-radar missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian war. The revelation marks the first time the Pentagon revealed that it had sent war munitions discreetly to the conflict-torn country to target Russian radar systems. Addressing a regular presser, Pentagon Under-Secretary Colin Kahl stated that Washington dispatched anti-radar missiles to Ukraine, however, stopped short of giving a specific number or explicitly mentioning the type of the missiles.

According to a CNN report, the delivered weaponry was the AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM), which "were sent under a recent (Presidential drawdown Authority) package," Kahl said. He added, "In the near term we have been doing lots of things to make Ukraine's existing Air Force stay in force and be more capable."

Notably, the US military tranches sent to Ukraine since July 1 did not mention the delivery of HARM anti-radar missiles. Kahl also noted that the US sent spare parts for Mig-29 jets, adding that missiles delivered in the batch "can have effects on Russian radars and other things," CNN reported. On the contrary, Ukraine has not confirmed receiving or employing HARMs in its counterattack against Russian invaders.

USAID prepares for $4.5bn direct support to Ukraine govt

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday announced that it is preparing to extend $4.5 billion in direct support to Ukraine's government. The amount will be disbursed in coordination with the US Department of Treasury, made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress. The direct budgetary will help alleviate the acute economic crisis Ukraine is facing amid the "unjust" war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Government of Ukraine will receive the funding in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August," the USAID said in a statement.

Once these additional funds are fully disbursed, the US government will have provided $8.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine to help Kyiv carry out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants, healthcare workers, and teachers.

(Image: AP)