US Aims To Strengthen Ukraine's Positions At Possible Talks With Russia, Says White House

In her recent remarks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that the approach of the United States towards the Ukrainian crisis remains unchanged and that Washington's efforts are centred on bolstering Kyiv's positions at potential discussions with Moscow. She also echoed President Joe Biden's views, saying there will not be any conversation with Russia without the presence of Ukraine. "We have been striving to put Ukraine in the strongest kind of position so when there is that opportunity to do those negotiations, they are able to do that," Jean-Pierre told reporters, the TASS news agency reported.

The White House Press Secretary further stated that the US approach will never change as the country will continue supporting Ukraine to fight for its democracy and territorial integrity. "We have said for months that the fighting in the Donbass could be prolonged and protracted. That is something that we have been saying for some time, and we would see gains and losses on both sides," Jean-Pierre remarked. Earlier, she had also stated that the Biden administration will make all its efforts to put Ukraine in a position of strength in face of Russian aggression.

US won't force Ukraine to engage in peace talks with Russia: John Kirby

Notably, the United States along with its allies have continued their support to the war-ravaged nation since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Meanwhile, US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator John Kirby stated that it's not Washington's role to press Kyiv to engage in peace talks with Moscow. He stated that the decision of whether and when to pursue a diplomatic settlement with Russia would always be made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine might resume peace talks with Russia in August

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for over more than four months now. Since the onset of war, the delegations of both countries have held several rounds of peace negotiations but they failed to produce desired results. Meanwhile, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, has hinted that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Notably, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow.

Image: AP