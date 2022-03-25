US & NATO Must Show 'strength & Determination' In Response To Ukraine Crisis: White House

The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must demonstrate "strength and determination" in reply to events taking place in Ukraine and new relations between Russia and Belarus in the military sphere, the White House said.

Russia is Belarus' largest and most important economic and political partner. Minsk reportedly helped Moscow invade Ukraine. Since the invasion, several economic sanctions have been imposed on both countries.

The White House National Security Advisor (NSA) on Friday said that the US and NATO are doing contingency planning for the possibility of Russia's plans to target NATO territory.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Poland on Friday, Sullivan said, "The president has been about as clear as one can be about his absolute determination to respond decisively alongside the other members of our alliance if Russia attacks NATO."

Russian strikes have edged close to the alliance's borders since the invasion began on February 24. On March 13, Russia's strikes on a major base, which killed at least 35 people, close to NATO's border drew the alliance's warning.

Biden avers US or NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

The US or NATO would respond if Putin Administration uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, said President Joe Biden on Thursday in a press briefing after the NATO leaders' summit and G7 meeting.

US President said, “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.”

Biden's remarks came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that the intergovernmental alliance had activated chemical, biological and nuclear defence elements due to threats issued by Moscow.

“We are concerned because Russia might use the pretext of NATO preparing for a biological attack to carry out the same in Ukraine. If it happens, it'll change the nature of the conflict. It won't just affect Ukraine but also NATO countries," NATO chief cautioned the member countries.

He averred, "NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements".