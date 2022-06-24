US Announces $450m With Additional Medium-range Rocket Systems In Military Aid To Ukraine

The United States will send another US$450 million in military aid to Ukraine in addition to several additional medium-range rocket systems in its latest bid to bolster the war-hit country’s resistance against Russians. The Biden administration has bankrolled millions of dollars in defence and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while also slapping unprecedented sanctions on Russia and its top leaders. Notably, the latest package announced on Thursday encompasses not only funds and artillery rocket systems but also tactical vehicles that are used to tow away howitzers.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said: “Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our thirteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s defense since August 2021, of up to $450 million." It is to mention that the authorisation will take the total US security aid to Ukraine to over USD 6.1 billion since Moscow launched its “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Blinken said that the steady flow of US security aid, and that from the coalition of more than 40 allies and partners, continues to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, strenghten its ability to defend its sovereign territory, and secure hard-fought victories on the battlefield.

“We have imposed swift and severe sanctions on Russia’s economy and the elite of President Putin’s regime. We have enhanced NATO’s ability to deter and defend against any aggression by Russia on its Eastern Flank. And we will continue to deliver crucial military capabilities to Ukraine’s brave defenders,” he stated in the official statement. US reiterated its support for Ukraine. “Ukraine is standing strong. We continue to stand united with Ukraine,” Blinken stated.

Moreover, the Thursday's move came just a week after the White House announced that it was sending US$1 million in aid to Ukraine and as Putin's forces continue to expand in the industrial Donbas region. It also comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the west to supply more high-precision rockets to his country, underscoring that the enemies have used at least 3,000 rockets in the past month. On Friday, the Russian-Ukraine war entered its fifth month.

NEWS: @POTUS Authorizes Another $450 Million Drawdown to Support Ukraine https://t.co/AoEnQLH5k2 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 23, 2022

What is included in the latest package?

Washington’s latest package includes four High Mobility Rocket Systems (HIMARS) which are used to launch multiple rockets at the same time. According to Pentagon Spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, all the four HIMARS were already positioned in Europe and had Ukrainian troops training on them. Notably, the US had already sent four HIMARS to Ukraine, all of which have already gone to the battlefield in Ukraine and are in the hands of troops there.

In addendum, the aid also includes 18 tactical vehicles that are used to tow howitzers, so the weapons can be moved around the battlefield, as well as 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, thousands of machine guns, grenade launchers and rounds of ammunition, and some other equipment and spare parts, US News reported citing a Pentagon official.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are edging closer to seizing the last pocket of resistance in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, Associated Press reported. Sievierodonetsk and its neighbouring city Lysychansk, continue to be battered by intense shelling. However, British intelligence has predicted that the momentum of the invasion will slow down over time.

