US Announces Additional Military Assistance Worth $725 Million For Ukraine Amid Russia War

The United States has announced additional security assistance for Ukraine worth $725 million (Rs 59,75,32,67,500). The decision regarding new military aid for Ukraine comes after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended the meeting of defence ministers of nearly 50 nations at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels. According to the statement released by US Defence Department, the new security assistance is the Biden Administration's 23rd drawdown of equipment from the Pentagon's inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The announcement of new military assistance comes after Russian missiles struck Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv on October 10. The new military assistance for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm artillery rounds, precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds,and 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems. In addition, the US will provide anti-tank weapons, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), small arms ammunition and medical supplies to Ukraine. US Secretary of State said that the new military assistance will take Washington's total military assistance for Ukraine to more than $18.3 billion (Rs 15,08,25,48,90,000) since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Blinken reiterates US' support for Ukraine

Antony Blinken reiterated that the US will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend their freedom and independence. It is pertinent to mention here that the US has been offering military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Moscow's invasion of Kyiv. Furthermore, the US has been imposing sanctions against Russia for launching an offensive in Ukraine. The latest announcement regarding military aid comes after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, October 4, military assistance worth $625 million (Rs 50,962,967,500) for Ukraine. The military aid announced for Ukraine included HIMARS, artillery systems, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

NATO to deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will "shortly" deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine, the chief of the military alliance has said. Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that drone jammers will help Ukraine render Russian and Iranian-made drones. He said that the allies of the military alliance have been providing advanced systems, including artillery, air defence and armoured vehicles. He made the announcement after the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels. In his remarks, he also welcomed the announcement of Spain to provide four HAWK launchers to Ukraine to bolster its air defence.