US Army Wouldn't Hesitate To Enter Ukraine In Case Of An Attack On NATO Amid War: Report

The 101st Airborne Division is ready to enter Ukraine in case of an attack on a North Atlantic Treaty Organization's member state, said the US Army's 101st Airborne Division's command staff, as per CBS news. Article 5 of NATO states that an attack on one is an attack on all. This article mandates that if Russian forces attack any NATO member state near Ukraine, the US will send boots on the ground in Ukraine and directly fight against Russian forces in Europe.

Currently, Romania is the home of the 101st Airborne Division. This is the 1st time in 80 years that the division has been headquartered in Romania. The 101st Airborne Division is one of America's most elite air assault divisions, it is technically a light infantry force. "Roughly 4,700 soldiers from Fort Cambell, Kentucky have been redeployed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank" as per a CBS news report. The 101st Airborne Division is the US army's closest fighting unit to Ukraine, the theatre of war where the Russia-Ukraine war is underway. The division played a crucial role in D-Day landings during the 2nd World War

101st Airborne Division returns to Europe for the 1st time since 2nd World War

The forces are closely monitoring Russian forces in Ukraine and observing their tactics, analysing their vulnerabilities. The division's Deputy Commander Brigadier General John Lubas said to the journalist interviewing him that "we're ready to defend every inch of NATO soil." “It is said that the very soul of a unit is symbolized in the colors under which it fights. These colors and streamers before you record the glories of those of the past and stand guardian over those who serve in the present, inspiring us all as we march into the future," said U.S. Army Col. Amy Downing, commander of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, according to a press release by the US military.

“The 101st hasn’t been back to Europe since the end of World War II. Now we’re back aligned underneath the 1st Infantry Division. It’s a very unique opportunity," said Lt. Patrick Tabor, the adjutant for the brigade commander. Other than bolstering NATO's eastern flank, the 101st Airborne Division is also aiding the U.S. Army’s V Corps and the 1st Infantry Division in supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO.