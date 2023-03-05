US Attorney General Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit; Says Russia Won't Get Away With War Crimes

US Attorney General Merrick Garland paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine on Friday, vowing to hold "Russian war criminals accountable" for their act. "We are here today in Ukraine to say loudly and clearly: the perpetrators of these crimes will not get away with it," Garland added. He attended the "United for Justice Conference" in Lviv, western Ukraine, at the request of his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to a Justice Department statement of Garland's remarks, the US stood alongside Ukraine's war crimes investigators as they collected and catalogued evidence from blast sites including hospitals, apartment buildings, and schools, exhumed mass graves, and studied human remains – "in order to tell the stories of those who no longer can," he said.

'Bring Russian war criminals responsible,' says US Attorney General

Since the invasion began a year ago, Russia has committed crimes on a scale unprecedented since World War II, the US Attorney General stated. The US has struck a deal with Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, and Romania "to bolster our efforts to bring Russian war criminals responsible," he further said.

Garland's visit, his second to Ukraine since the crisis began in February 2022, was not publicised ahead of time for security concerns. That happened about two weeks after US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine and spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It also comes on the heels of a surprise visit to Kyiv by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 27, as the US and other Western officials continue to press Ukraine to take additional steps to root out corruption and stabilise the rule of law in the country, even as it fights the Russian invasion.

Moscow has denied all charges of human rights violations

The US is assisting Ukraine in its investigation of war crimes, and Garland this week labelled Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of Russia's mercenary Wagner combat group, a war criminal. Garland stated that his department is "standing with our Ukrainian colleagues in pursuit of justice" in a statement made on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Last month, US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, claiming that Moscow's military carried out "widespread and systemic" strikes on the country's civilian population.

The US, the European Union, and numerous human rights organisations have accused Russia of violating human rights on Ukrainian soil, including committing acts of torture, abuse, rape, and other kinds of violence, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy-sector installations.

Despite providing empirical evidence, Moscow has angrily disputed the charges and has called on international authorities to examine atrocities allegedly perpetrated against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.