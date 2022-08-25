US Backs IAEA Visit To Zaporizhzhia, Calls For 'cessation Of Hostilities' At Nuclear Plant

The United States has offered support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins, stated that they are working with partners to organise the visit of the IAEA delegation, RIA Novosti reported. She emphasised that the US considers it "extremely important" to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Bonnie Jenkins said that the US continues to call for "cessation of hostilities" at or near nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Jenkins also called for the return of the control of nuclear facilities to Ukraine and emphasised the need to create a demilitarized zone around nuclear plants. Jenkins has termed the fights near the nuclear power plant "dangerous and irresponsible."

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russia shortly after Moscow's troops started an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "halt armed attack against Ukraine." She stressed that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be "demilitarized." Bachelet called on both parties to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

"The Zaporizhzhia plant needs to be immediately demilitarized. Both parties must respect, at all times and in all circumstances, international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Michelle Bachelet said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi calls for IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP

Earlier on August 23, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that Ukraine has notified the agency regarding the shelling which caused damage in the region of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). According to Grossi, Ukraine said that the shelling damaged the transformers of the nearby thermal power plant. Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that these incidents highlight the need for IAEA to send a mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP and stated that they are discussing actively with all parties so that the IAEA mission can take place "without further delay." He also stressed that the IAEA's presence will help stabilise the situation at the site and reduce the risk of nuclear accidents in Europe remarking, "The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."

"Ukraine informed the IAEA that the shelling on Saturday (20 August) and Sunday (21 August) damaged ZNPP infrastructure including laboratory and chemical facilities," Rafael Mariano Grossi said. "These incidents show why the IAEA must be able to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant very soon. I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay," he added.

Image: AP