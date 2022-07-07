Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe, the Russian Embassy in the United States issued a statement claiming that the United States' demand to exclude Russia from all sporting events worldwide is "politically driven and an instance of unfair competition". The US Department of State released a statement on Tuesday, saying that Washington and its allies have urged to suspend the participation of national sports federations of Russia and Belarus in all global federations. The US government further claimed that these announcements were in the context of Russia's special military campaign in Ukraine.

"We have noted yet another Russophobic attack from the United States and its satellites, which do not leave attempts to limit Russian participation in sporting events," citing the Russian Embassy's statement posted on its Facebook account, TASS reported. The statement further added that these comments of the US have been done on the flimsy pretext of Russia purportedly breaking international law and abusing human rights in the wake of the "special military operation in Ukraine."

'The persecution of Russian athletes began long before the current events'

According to the Russian embassy in the US, "We consider this step as politicised and aimed, as they say here, at ‘containing’ our country. At the same time, it is obvious that Ukraine is just an excuse. The persecution of Russian athletes began long before the current events. This is part of a ridiculous campaign to ‘cancel’ Russia."

Furthermore, the statement asserted that the 'collective' West's actions are just another instance of 'unfair competition' designed to restrict Russian athletes the chance to compete on an even playing field with competitors from other nations.

The Russian Embassy further emphasised that "sport should remain out of politics" as "using it as an instrument to exert pressure and settle scores directly violates the basic principles of the Olympic movement and is contrary to the spirit of competitiveness as well as healthy competition," Tass reported.

IOC recommended to exclude Russia from all sports

On Tuesday, the US Department of State said in a statement, “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach of its international obligations.” It added that international sport is built on the ideals of respect for human rights and amicable international interactions.

The US government further noted that government officials and those with close ties to the Russian and Belarusian administrations should be withdrawn from positions of authority within international sports federations, such as those on boards and organising committees.

Meanwhile, regarding the Russian invasion, on February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suggested international sports federations exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in international competitions. According to a Tass report, most international sports federations made the decision to exclude Russian and Belarussian competitors from all tournaments in late February, in accordance with the IOC's guidelines.

(Image: AP)