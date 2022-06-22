US Calls India 'key Strategic Partner', But Wants More Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine War

As India stood firm on its stance in the Russia-Ukraine war, US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby on Tuesday again stated that Washington wishes more international pressure on Moscow. Noting that the US values its relationship with India, Kirby told a press briefing on June 21 that Washington wants to ramp up pressure on Russia for its military aggression in Ukraine.

It is noteworthy to mention here that since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation, the Western nations, particularly the United States have been pushing the international community to follow suit by taking action against Moscow.

But, Indian officials including External Affairs Minister dr S Jaishankar have made it evident that India, the largest democracy in the world, would keep its own interests over the international pressure. As the West batted for the world to abandon Russian energy imports, India has chosen to continue buying the limited amount of Russian oil.

Especially in recent weeks, India has increased energy imports from Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow. The US has also conveyed to New Delhi that they would not want to see a rapid acceleration of Russian energy imports.

Amid media reports stating a spike in Indian energy imports from Russia, Kirby said, “India is also a very key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. And there are many ways that partnership represents itself both in defence and security, economic as well. I think we'll let Indian leaders speak about their economic policies”.

“What I can just tell you is we value this bilateral relationship with India and we continue to want obviously every country has to make those decisions for themselves. These are sovereign decisions but we want as much pressure put internationally on Russia as possible," he added.

Jaishankar rejects criticism on India purchasing Russian oil

Just earlier this month, EAM Jaishankar had lambasted the unfair criticism over India purchasing Russian oil amid the Moscow-Kyiv war. Standing firm on the government’s stance, he said emphasised that it was essential to understand how the ongoing conflict in Europe is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why India was being scrutinised when European nations had continued to import gas from Moscow.

While replying to a question on whether India’s oil import from Russia is funding the conflict, EAM said, “Look I don't want to sound argumentative. If India funding Russia oil is funding the war... Tell me then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia's gas coming to Europe not funding? Let's be a little even-handed."

While speaking at GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia, Jaishankar said, “the packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union are imposed keeping in mind the interest of certain European nations...if you can be considerate to yourself, you can be considerate to other people. If a Europe says, if we have to manage it in a way impact on the economy is not traumatic, that freedom should exist for other people as well”.

Image: AP/PTI