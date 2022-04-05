US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan claimed that the next phase of the Russian invasion of Ukraine could last for several months as Moscow's troops pulled away from Kyiv and shifted towards the eastern regions. Speaking at a White House briefing on Monday, April 4, he stated that Russia is changing its war strategy and would redeploy troops from Northern Ukraine to the Donbass region in the eastern part, rather than attacking the entire country. He further claimed Russian forces would retreat from Kyiv to Belarus, with dozens of additional battalion tactical troops, comprising tens of thousands of soldiers being deployed to the front lines in the eastern region of Ukraine.

"All indications are that Russia will seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. We anticipate that Russian commanders are now executing the redeployment from Northern Ukraine to the region around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine," NSA Sullivan added. According to him, the US believes Russia will concentrate its efforts on defeating Ukrainian forces in the broader Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which cover substantially more territory than Russian proxies already controlled before the invasion began on February 24. Sullivan believes Russia could then use any tactical victories to promote a narrative of progress while concealing or downplaying previous military setbacks.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says the United States believes Russia is focusing on fighting Ukrainian forces in Donbas. pic.twitter.com/I0pJqbicjD — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

US will continue to provide military, humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine: NSA Sullivan

"To protect any territory, it ceases in the east, we expect Russia could potentially extend its forces projection and presence even deeper into Ukraine," the US NSA remarked. Sullivan also condemned Russia for committing atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha city and stressed that "now is not the time for complacency." He also hailed Ukrainian for defending their country valiantly and promised that the US will continue to continue to support them with military, humanitarian and economic aid.

Image: AP