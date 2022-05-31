US Clarifies Fresh Aid To War-ravaged Ukraine Doesn't Include Long-range Rocket System

Ever since the US Senate overwhelmingly approved nearly $40 billion in fresh aid for Ukraine, it was speculated that the Biden administration might provide long-range rockets that could deter the aggression of the Russian forces. However, POTUS Joe Biden, on Monday, clarified that the additional military aid to Ukraine does not include a long-range rocket system that has the potential to reach Russian territory. As per the multiple media reports, the MLR systems that the US may provide to Ukraine can target a maximum of 70 kilometres rather than 300 kilometres. While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Biden bulldozed the expectations and demands of Ukraine by stating, " We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia."

The senior White House official has provided me with the following clarification of President Biden's statement: "#MLRS systems remain under consideration, but nothing is on the table with long-range strike capabilities (beyond battlefield use)." https://t.co/1TbQbHITs8 — Misha Komadovsky (@komadovsky) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Michael McFaul, an American foreign relations expert, who served as the United States' Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, in his Twitter post said, "Clarifying comments from POTUS administration on MLRS is more assuring. Ukraine will get new shipments of precision-guided missiles with longer ranges than Ukrainians have now, but not rockets that can strike deep into Russia."

Furthermore, he maintained that he had supported all the decisions adopted by the Biden administration with respect to providing military aid to Ukraine but "this decision is still a mistake." According to the expert, if Russia is using MLRS (Multiple Rocket Launchers) with long-range capabilities against Ukraine, the US government should have provided the same to the Ukrainian army. "Otherwise, those Ukrainian soldiers using shorter-range MLRS will be in danger when trying to counter Russia's longer-range weapons," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on February 24. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and the loss of infrastructure.

Ever since the onset of the so-called "special military operation", the Biden regime has been providing military aid to the Ukrainian army. As of now, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the administration has provided military aid worth $3.9 billion to Ukraine. Earlier last month, in a bid to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, the Biden administration sent at least 100 switchblade drones to the Ukrainian military. However, this time, there were reports that the US government will deliver the HIMARS missile system and Patriot air defence system to the war-ravaged country.

Image: Lockheed Martin/AP