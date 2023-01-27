US Condemns Multiple Russian Raids At Ukraine's Kiyv, 11 Killed

At least 11 people have died, and more than 11 have been injured in the Russian air strike that hit Kiyv on Thursday, according to Ukrainian State Emergency Services, reported ANI. According to the service's spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, major damage was caused to the Kiyv region, and more than a hundred rescuers were deployed in the recovery process after the Russian air raids. One must note that the Russian missile strike comes after the 'delayed' announcement by the US and Germany on the advanced tanks to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war.

These Russian missile strikes have been condemned by the US state department. While briefing on the air raids on Thursday, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel said," As you all saw, Russia launched more missiles across Ukraine last night ...On behalf US, I want to extend sympathies to all those who are hurt and condolences to the families of those who are killed across Ukraine," reported ANI.

Russian air raids in Ukraine

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, Russia fired 55 rockets, 47 of which were intercepted, reported Sky News. 35 buildings have been hit by these Russian missile strikes and two fires broke out.

"Most of the damages to the housing are in Kyiv region," said service spokesperson Khorunzhyi, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "a strike killed the first person in the capital since New Year's Eve, while defence systems in the area shot down 15 missiles." A Ukrainian officer of southern defense forces shared that Russia has been trying to damage Ukraine's air defenses with "a combination of self-exploding drones and missile strikes overnight".