Last Updated:

US Congress Members Condemn Pak PM Imran Khan's Moscow Visit On Day Russia Invaded Ukraine

US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Robert Menendez, was joined by six congressmen in condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan's ill-timed visit to Moscow.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Robert Menendez

Image: AP/ANI


The Chairperson of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Robert Menendez, was joined by six other Congressmen in condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ill-timed visit to Moscow. Local media conveyed that they expressed their disappointment over Pakistan's announcements of bilateral agreements with Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.

In a letter sent out to Pakistan Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan on March 16, members of Congress expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of bilateral trade agreements with Russia amidst the Russia Ukraine war. In the letter, Congress members also expressed their disappointment with Pakistan's abstention in a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

"We are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote," a statement from the letter.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly voted on March 2 to reiterate its support to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity within internationally recognised boundaries, and to "strongly condemn" Russia's aggression against Ukraine. With 141 votes in favour, five-member states voting against, and 35 abstentions, the resolution was passed.

READ | Russia invades Ukraine: Landing in Moscow, Pak PM Imran Khan says 'such excitement'

The letter went on to criticize Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ill-timed visit to Moscow, asserting that it went against the international community's efforts to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity and identify Russia as the aggressor. In the letter, Congress members blamed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spoiling the international community's efforts to reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity. 

READ | Snubbed and ignored, Pak PM Imran Khan claims ‘will look into eyes of US President’

The signatories of the letter were Congress members Ted W. Lieu, Tom Malinowski, Juan Vargas, Brian Fitzpatrick, Kathy Manning and David N Cicilline.

READ | Pak activist slams 'lawlessness' in Imran Khan govt, claims 'minorities being targeted'

Imran Khan's ill-timed visit to Russia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Russia on February 23 for a two-day visit, the first by a Pakistani Prime Minister in almost two decades, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a special military action against Ukraine, despite last-minute requests and warnings from the West.

Khan's travel to Moscow on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been heavily panned both internationally and domestically, with some pundits even going so far as to term the visit "ill-timed" and "foolhardy." According to a media source, Pakistani security specialists suspects Khan went to Moscow without any plan in mind, frozen out as he was diplomatically by major countries. He was the first head of state of any country to attend a photoshoot with the Russian President after the war began.

READ | Pakistan claims China agreed to rollover $4.2 bn debt; Chinese FM meets Pak Army chief
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Nearly 977 civilians killed & 1594 injured in Ukraine, says OHCHR

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: US, Pakistan, Imran Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND