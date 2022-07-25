US 'considering' To Declare Russia State Sponsor Of Terrorism Amid War In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate despite both sides inking a deal on grain exports, the United States is seriously “considering” the issue of declaring Moscow a "state sponsor of terrorism". In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the matter of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism amid war in Ukraine “requires careful analysis” in relation to the American laws. She said that the US had already imposed a range of measures against Moscow together with Washington’s allies and partners.

“As for declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, we are considering this issue, it requires careful analysis in accordance with American laws. In the meantime, we hold Russia to account for its actions and we continue to do so,” Brink told the media outlet.

Further, the US Ambassador to Ukraine also stressed that Russia has been removed from financing by international financial institutions and prevented Moscow from using any funds of the central bank to repay its debt. Brink underscored, “We use all available means that would be used for a country that is such a sponsor. However, we also consider a declaration seriously. And we will continue to hold Russia to account in accordance with our legislation."

Brink’s remarks came as the US delegation visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledging Washington’s continued support against the war. The American delegation including Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, was also the latest set of high-profile Americans to visit war-torn Ukraine.

Apart from the US envoy to Ukraine saying that Washington was considering declaring Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already backed Kyiv’s appeal to recognise the same status for Moscow. She even called Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘coward’.

US diplomats criticised attack on Ukraine’s Odesa port

Ever since Putin announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine, the US has emerged as one of the staunch supporters of Kyiv From delivering weapons to allocating funds for the war-torn country, Washington has attempted to assist Ukraine alongside other allies in the West such as the UK. However, as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, most recently, several senior US diplomats voiced their criticism of the attack on Ukraine's Odesa port just a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed an agreement for grain exports brokered by Turkey and the United Nations (UN).

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in condemning “Russia’s military attack” against the city of Odessa. However, it is to note that following the attack, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the Russians told him they have “nothing to do” with the attack on the Ukrainian port city. Even Zelenksyy said that the latest attack on Sunday “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia.

I join @SecBlinken in condemning Russia’s missile attack against the city of Odesa, Ukraine. Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis. https://t.co/Nqt8F4IYaC — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) July 23, 2022

