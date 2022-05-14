US Def Secy Orders 10,500 Military Personnel To Replace Army Units In NATO's Eastern Flank

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of approximately 10,500 military personnel in the coming months to replace Army units ordered to the region in advance of, and in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday, May 13 during the Department of Defense regular press briefing. Kirby stressed that these forces are not going to Ukraine, but are there to ensure the defence of NATO countries. These deployment of forces are one to one replacements and will not enter Ukraine, Kirby said. But they will maintain a strong deterrent and defensive posture in the region.

“These [new army unit] deployments are a one-for-one unit replacements, which leaves our overall force posture in the region - approximately 100,000 — unchanged,” John Kirby said at a Pentagon briefing. "The units being replaced will return to their home stations following a proper turnover of responsibilities."

Unit replacements to support Washington’s commitment to Atlantic Resolve

At least 500 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters in the European Command area of responsibility. The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division from the Fort Campbell will deploy approximately 4,200 soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of Fort Bragg, North Carolina's 82nd Airborne Division in Poland.

Additionally, the 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 soldiers to replace the 1st Armoured Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division in Germany. Approximately 1,800 service members from the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade to support Washington’s commitment to Atlantic Resolve and to United States’ NATO allies and partners.

Credit: US Army Europe and Africa

Department of Defense's Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe, as a commitment to NATO while also demonstrating readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.

Troopers from Bravo Company 615th Aviation Support Battalion 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training while on rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. Credit: Twitter/@1stCavalryDiv

“These are not permanent moves”, Kirby said. "They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment," he added.

Russian soldiers have intensified the offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, but the recently deployed US Army units “will not go to fight in Ukraine,” reminded Kirby. They are going to support robust defence of the NATO allies. Kirby further informed that the Ukrainian soldiers have prevented the Russians from achieving “virtually any of their strategic objectives thus far” in the war. “We're trying so hard to make sure that Ukraine continues to have [hardware or defensive systems they lost in the war] available to it, the materials, the systems, the weapons to continue to defend themselves.”

Currently, as many as 105 Russian battalion tactical groups are inside Ukraine, Kirby informed. He went on to inform that current deployments are not the permanent posture. Currently, there is an estimated $100 million funding, additionally, not allocated to Ukraine for the military aid. And Biden administration is working to get this package approved quickly so more weaponry and equipment can be supplied to the Ukraine military in the third week of the conflict. The package may be approved by May 19-20. Kirby also acknowledged the crucial role of Turkey in mediating the talks between Ukraine and Russia.