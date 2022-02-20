US: Donald Trump All Set To Launch His Own Social Media Platform, Calling It Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump is all set to launch his social media app, Truth Social, a year after he was banned from every major social media platform following the January 6 US Capitol attack incident. Taking to the microblogging platform, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, announced his father's new app. Earlier, in October last year, Trump proclaimed that he wanted to create a rival to social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, which had suspended his account after the attack on the US Capitol building by some of his supporters. According to Trump's statement, he said last year that he was launching his own social media platform to stand against the "tyranny of the tech giants" who have "used their unilateral power to silence dissenting voices in America."

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that "Truth Social" has been developed by the Trump Media & Technology Group. The platform provides an open and free conversation for its users. Many right-wing political leaders who believe Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US elections was the result of electoral fraud, have supported Trump's move. Notably, the new platform will attract many of his supporters, and if the former President runs for the 2024 presidential elections, Truth Social is likely to be a major platform for Trump to communicate with his supporters.

🚨President Donald J. Trump Announces Trump Media & Technology Group🚨



“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech...



I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon...” pic.twitter.com/TCZVYq1VJQ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 21, 2021

About Truth Social

According to the information revealed by the app's developers, the platform will follow a "Big Tech" approach. "Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend’s wedding. Who’s there? "The combination of multiple families from all over the United States and the world" reads the description of the application on Apple’s App Store. The posts shared by users will be known as "truths" and will be exactly the same as tweets. Every post will also have an option to reply, share, and like right below it. The application will also allow users to follow trending topics. Earlier, the app was scheduled to be launched on US President's Day, February 21, but its launch has been pushed to March, reported TIME. Currently, the app is not available in the App Store in India, and it is unclear whether the application will be available to foreign users.

Image: AP