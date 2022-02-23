US Embassy In Kyiv Trolls Russia With Meme Showing History Of Kyiv & Moscow

The United States Embassy in Kyiv trolled Russia with a meme on Tuesday, 22 February after Russian President Vladimir Putin described Ukraine as an "integral part" of Russia's history. The US Embassy in Kyiv took to its official Twitter account to share four pictures that depict Kyiv and Moscow in four different years. The tweet of the US Embassy in Kyiv comes at a time when the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate after Russia recognised the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The meme contained no text or captions other than the city names and various structures built in Kyiv. The images shared by US Embassy in Kyiv shared four pictures of Moscow and Kyiv in four different years i.e 996, 1011, 1070 and 1108. The pictures posted by US Embassy in Kyiv showed Desiatynna Church, St. Sophia’s Cathedral, Vydubychi Monastery and St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Ukraine in four different years. Furthermore, the US Embassy showed only woods in reference to Russia's capital Moscow.

Russian President recognises Luhansk and Donetsk as independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent and ordered sending troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine. He said that the troops have been deployed for "peacekeeping" in the regions. In his address to the nation, Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine was an integral part of Russia's history and further insisted that eastern Ukraine was part of "ancient Russian lands," BBC News reported.

US personnel to spend night in Poland

Amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis, the State Department announced that personnel in Lviv would spend the night in Poland but return to Ukraine to continue their diplomatic work. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement announced that the personnel will regularly return to Ukraine to provide emergency consular services and continue diplomatic work in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Blinken called on the US nationals in Ukraine to leave the country immediately and mentioned that the situation in Ukraine continues to remain "unpredictable." Blinken in the press statement added, "Russian troops have continued to move closer to the border in what looks like plans for an invasion at any moment."

Image: AP