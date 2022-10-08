US HHS Spends $290m To Purchase Anti-radiation Drugs After Putin's Nuclear Threat To West

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spent $290 million to purchase the anti-radiation drugs as Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent nuclear warnings to the US and Europe. Drug Nplate is developed by Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, that treats acute radiation syndrome (ARS) and is a part of the long-standing, ongoing efforts in the US to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the HHS revealed in a statement.

What is ARS caused in an event of nuclear attack?

ARS, also known as radiation sickness, occurs when a person’s entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs in a matter of seconds. Symptoms of ARS injuries include impaired blood clotting as a result of low platelet counts, which can lead to uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding, HHS explains. To reduce radiation-induced bleeding such as in the case of a nuclear attack, Nplate stimulates the body’s production of platelets. The drug can be used to treat both adults, children and particularly to pediatric patients with immune thrombocytopenia, a blood disorder resulting in low platelet counts.

The deal was signed with the assistance of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), as well as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

"HHS works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services," the US government agency said.

BARDA is exercising its authority under the 2004 Project Bioshield Act to use an estimated $290 million in Project BioShield designated funding to purchase this supply of the drug. Amgen will maintain the purchased supply in vendor-managed inventory to be made available to American citizens. In a speech last month, Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened to use "all means at our disposal" referring to the nuclear arsenal to protect Russia. The US government, however, denied that the procurement of Nplate has anything to do with the war in Ukraine. The US has long stockpiled the drug Leukine, which is used to treat ARS, since 2013.