Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution conveying support for Ukraine and called for an end to the crisis. The House passed the “Supporting People of Ukraine” resolution on Wednesday with a 426-3 vote, stated Sputnik. As the US continues to support Ukraine while denying sending troops inside the former Soviet Union nation, the latest resolution further cements America’s position as a strong ally of the country.

Moreover, as per the report, the measure urges US President Joe Biden’s administration to deliver national security assistance to Ukraine at the earliest. In addition to that, the “Supporting People of Ukraine” resolution commits to support working with Europe and also with the international partners to bolster Europe’s energy security and reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports. The measure further stresses maintaining US energy independence.

Putin 'sought to shake free world', said Biden

It is pertinent to note here that the US House of Representatives passed the resolution backing Ukraine in the face of Russia's military aggression as Biden addressed his first State of Union address at Capitol Hill and lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US President, who was already sharing a sour relationship with his Russian counterpart, on Wednesday said that Putin “sought to shake the very foundations of the free world” six days ago.

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a military operation in Ukraine and said that the Russian forces would demilitarise its neighbouring nation. However, the so-called ‘special’ operation developed into an onslaught into Ukraine with Russian missiles hitting residential buildings and hospitals. Ukraine has refused to give in to massive Russian force and instead has mobilised all citizens to fight for the country. Biden’s first State of Union address came at a time the world was in shock of an invasion in the 21st century.

During the same, US President said that Putin “thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people. From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination literally inspires the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies.”

“Everyone from students to retirees, to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland. And in this struggle — President Zelenskyy said in his speech to the European Parliament, “Light will win over darkness…Yes. We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people,” he added.

