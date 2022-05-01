US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits Ukraine, Conferred With 'Order Of Princess Olga'

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the war-ravaged Ukraine where she was awarded with the 'Order of Princess Olga.' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conferred this award to Pelosi for her "significant personal contribution" to bolstering American-Ukrainian cooperation and "supporting sovereign, independent and democratic Ukraine," The Kyiv Independent reported. Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official to visit Kyiv since the conflict commenced in late February and her trip represents a big show of solidarity for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Earlier on Sunday, May 1, Zelenskyy's office released a video showing the US House speaker in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation that included Representatives Jason Crow, Adam Schiff and Jim McGovern. "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom," Pelosi told Zelenskyy, adding "We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," The Associated Press (AP) reported. Pelosi also stated that additional American support will arrive soon to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression.

Our Congressional Delegation traveled to Kyiv and met with @ZelenskyyUa to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

Zelenskyy thanks US for renewed assistance to fight Russian aggression

Meanwhile, on April 29, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to his US counterpart Joe Biden for the renewed assistance to fight Russian aggression. This came after Biden stated that he signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. "We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden added. He further remarked that this assistance would provide even more artillery, armoured vehicles, anti-armour, and anti-air capabilities.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and entered its day 67th on Sunday. Since the onset of war, the delegations of both countries have held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, several countries including the US have continued to provide economic & humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, as well as imposed various sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Image: Ukraine President's office