US Increases Export Controls For Russia, Belarus Amid Ukraine War: Commerce Dept

In a mission to leave no stone unturned when it comes to restricting Moscow's access to US commodities, the United States expanded export control measures imposed on Russia and Belarus amid the Ukraine war. The Commerce Department said in a statement that this will cover categories including chemicals, materials processing components, and nuclear-related items.

On Friday, the Commerce Department said in a press release, "In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia) ongoing aggression in Ukraine following its further invasion of the country, as substantially enabled by Belarus, this rule expands license requirements for Russia and Belarus under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to all items on the Commerce Control List (CCL)".

The release further said that according to the new rule, license exception eligibility for aircraft registered in, owned or controlled by, or under charter or lease by Belarus or a national of Belarus, will be removed. All ten commerce control list categories (numbers 0-9), will now be covered as per the latest changes. While the export of categories 0-2, which include items related to chemicals, microorganisms, minerals, fertilizer, materials processing parts like valves, along with dual-purpose nuclear-related materials and equipment, will now be tightened by the Commerce Department.

Earlier, export of categories 3-9, which covered items related to electronics, computers, telecommunications, lasers, marine materials, and aerospace and propulsion materials was restricted by the US.

In a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European partners have imposed a series of sanctions and export controls on Moscow.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)