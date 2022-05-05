US Intelligence Assisted Ukraine's Military To Kill Russian Generals, Says New Report

United States has provided the intelligence to the Ukrainian forces that helped them kill the Russian generals. Pentagon provided sensitive intelligence that included information about the Russian troop movement, heir locations of operation, as well as details about their military headquarters, that helped the Ukrainian forces to thwart Moscow’s invasion efforts, a New York Times report noted on Wednesday, May 4. United States’ intelligence helped the Ukrainian forces to conduct artillery strikes that killed Russian officers, the newspaper claimed.

12 Russian generals killed by Ukraine military due to American intelligence

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, as many as twelve Russian generals have been killed by the Ukraine military “due to the American intelligence,” the paper has revealed. Last month, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had also admitted for the first time that Washington has been actively providing key intelligence to the Ukrainian troops to help them fight Russian armed forces, particularly in the eastern Donbass region. “We are providing them [Ukraine military] intelligence to conduct operations in the Donbass, that's correct,” Austin had said in response to Sen. Tom Cotton’s interrogation during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had also revealed that the United States had been training Ukrainian soldiers to use 'kamikaze' Switchblade drones against the invading Russian troops. He described that the US was supplying “in speed” the required security assistance, in the form of weapons, ammunition, and other military gear to the Ukraine forces. “We are flowing resources into Ukraine faster than most people would have ever believed conceivable,” Defence Secretary Austin Lloyd said at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.”From the time, that the authorization is provided, you know, four or five days later we see real capability begin to show up,” he continued.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress that Biden administration had lifted restrictions in order to make it possible to share intelligence with Ukraine to help them confront the Russian military’s planned assaults their focus shifted to across the East and the South of Ukraine. US intelligence agencies also adjusted intelligence-sharing guidelines to share timely information and deter Russians from making territorial gains. “The United States has focused on providing the location and other details about the Russian military’s mobile headquarters, which relocate frequently,” the wide ranging report published by the newspaper revealed on Wednesday.

The officials that spoke on condition of anonymity, confirming to this detail, did not divulge how many generals they helped Ukraine target. This was mostly done discreetly “out of fear it will be seen as an escalation and provoke President Vladimir Putin of Russia into a wider war,” the report noted. When pushed to give out more details, the US officials outlined that their intelligence wasn’t behind the killing of Russian Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Putin’s highest-ranking uniformed officer. But the US is now providing, the story notes, “can be used to identify and kill individual soldiers, and could take out a general sitting in a vehicle or giving orders on a front line,” the report claimed.