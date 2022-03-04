In the midst of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the United States has invoked the Moscow Mechanism of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday to launch an expert mission to Ukraine to investigate the suspected human rights atrocities as well as breaches of humanitarian law by Russia. The spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Ned Price noted in a statement that apart from the US, 44 other nations have invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism as a result of Ukraine's accord.

According to a press release from the US Department of States, “This action will establish an expert mission to address our grave concerns regarding the humanitarian and human rights impacts on the people of Ukraine caused by Russia’s further invasion with the support of Belarus.” Furthermore, the statement reads that there are disturbing media reports of Russian forces abusing human rights and violating humanitarian law, which comprise an increasing number of innocent citizens' fatalities and substantial damage to civilian infrastructures and buildings.

Referring to the invocation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, taking to Twitter, Price said, “The mission will compile a factual record to inform accountability efforts.”

OSCE expert mission would work unbiasedly to uncover Russia's human rights abuses

In addition to this, the OSCE expert mission would work unbiasedly to uncover the relevant facts as well as circumstances surrounding any OSCE obligations as well as breaches and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law by Russian troops.

According to the statement, all OSCE member countries and applicable accountability mechanisms, such as national, regional, as well as international courts and tribunals, will receive a report from the Moscow Mechanism expert mission. the statement further revealed that the US and its allies would hold Russia and its troops liable for all human rights breaches, violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' on February 24, the Russian military has targeted numerous strategic locations in Ukraine. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on Wednesday that Moscow had lost 9,000 soldiers. While, the Russian Defense Ministry refuted the claim, saying that in the continuing combat, 498 Russian servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured. Due to the war, approximately 875,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the UNHCR.

