US Issues New Travel Warning For American Citizens In Russia As Ukraine War Rages On

The United States has recently issued a new travel warning for Americans traveling to or already in Russia, stating that US nationals may be picked out and imprisoned by Russian officials. The warning has been issued in response to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces," as well as the possibility of US citizens being harassed by Russian authorities, according to the advisory, which recommended US residents residing or traveling in Russia to leave "immediately."

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the ‘Russia Travel Advisory’ presented by the US Department of States’ Bureau of Consular Affairs asserted, “Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.” It further urged the citizens not to travel to the nation due to the arbitrary enforcement of local law, restricted flights in and out of Russia, the Embassy's constrained ability to help US citizens in Russia, COVID-19, as well as terrorism. The US has issued level four travel warning.

Russia: We recently launched a channel on Telegram to provide security inform & advice to U.S. citizens in Russia. We also share info on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & VKontakte. Russia is a level 4: Do Not Travel. U.S. citizens should depart immediately. https://t.co/PinxBBjwgu pic.twitter.com/vEgDbwEX6D — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 29, 2022

Russia travel warning by the US

The advisory further added that because of the penalties placed on Russian banks, US credit and debit cards would no longer operate in Russia, and possibilities to electronically transfer payments from the United States are severely restricted. Cash shortages have been reported in Russia.

Highlighting the fact that there are still a few commercial aircraft alternatives accessible, the advisory noted that if one wants to leave Russia, one should make their own preparations as soon as possible. Citizens of the United States who are able to leave Russia for another nation, would require emergency help upon arrival and should call the nearest US embassy or consulate.

According to the advisory, as a result of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of airlines are suspending their flights into and out of the country, and several nations have blocked their airspace to Russian planes. Furthermore, airspace surrounding southern Russia has been limited, and some airports in the region have closed. The advisory also reads that the citizens of the United States who live in or want to go to the Russian Federation regions directly bordering Ukraine must be informed about the situation in the war-torn nation. Because of the current armed conflict, Americans are strongly warned not to travel by land from Russia to Ukraine. The travel warning reveals that there is the possibility of harassment of foreigners across Russia, particularly through restrictions targeted explicitly at foreigners.

In addition to this, the next phase of economic sanctions on Russia, according to US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Tuesday, would concentrate on supply networks, which would impact yet another area of the nation's economy.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)