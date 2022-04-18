As Ukraine continues to fight against Russian aggression, a group of US Democratic lawmakers is expected to visit Poland, India, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates to garner support for the war-torn country. The group, including four senators and one House member, is set to embark on a nine-day trip. Sen. Mark Kelly revealed about the said trip but refused to give any more specifics about the itinerary citing security concerns, The Hill reported. Apart from Kelly, the group includes Kirsten Gillibrand Cory Booker, Ed Markey along with Rep. Mondaire Jones - the only House member.

“This strong congressional delegation will have the opportunity to meet with US military leadership and troops in Poland in order to learn how the US can continue to support Ukraine and our NATO allies against Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted war,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement, as per the American news outlet report. Amid the period of heightened global tension, the group will meet with a number of significant foreign leaders in Poland, the UAE, India, Nepal, and Germany to deepen ties, the statement read. Apart from Poland, the major countries on the itinerary have been notable for their refusal to cooperate with US-led efforts to isolate Russia for invading Ukraine, the report claimed.

US President Biden pledges to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

As per The Hill, Poland has played an important role in the international response, collaborating with non-governmental organisations to house and feed the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the conflict began. Last month, during his Poland visit, US President Joe Biden claimed that "Russian President Vladimir Putin can't stay in power for long." He also pledged to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and praised a deal reached with EU leaders to wean the region off Russian energy.

POTUS Biden says he is ready to visit Ukraine

Meanwhile, last week, US President Joe Biden stated that he is ready to visit Ukraine in the near future. The US President was asked if he would send authorities to Ukraine. "We are making that decision now," Biden responded to reporters. The US President also responded in affirmative when asked if he intends to visit the war-torn country. Notably, this comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the President will not visit Ukraine.

Image: AP