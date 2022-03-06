Ukraine has been vigorously investigating the prospect of uranium mining and enrichment, according to a Russian source, and the US may have supplied Kyiv with plutonium used for nuclear weapon development. Ukraine has boosted its exploration of deep layers on the site of existing uranium mines, as well as the development of prospective uranium resources, in recent years, according to the source, particularly in the Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kirovograd regions, Sputnik reported.

In addition, officials in Kyiv have reportedly begun talks with multinational companies about supporting Ukraine in the development of its own uranium enrichment plants. Ukraine, according to the source, also obtained plutonium, most likely from the United States. A source who spoke to Sputnik said, "Initially, plutonium of the requisite purity was procured from overseas in order to speed up the research and development process. The US had previously given this material to its allies. There is reason to believe that there was Washington’s participation in the case of Ukraine."

According to the source, the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, as well as other institutes around Ukraine, such as the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, played a critical part in Ukraine's efforts to create nuclear weapons. According to Sputnik, the source stated that work was underway in the country to modernise existing and create new missile weapons that can be used as means of delivering nuclear weapons.

Kyiv has technological capability to produce nuclear power: Ex-Ukrainian PM

The source told Sputnik that work was underway in the country to modernise existing and create new missile weapons that can be used as means of delivering nuclear weapons. According to the source, Kyiv offered "cover" for these advancements by collaborating with other countries. It's also possible that it smuggled in Western centrifuge enrichment technology, Sputnik reported, citing the source. Moreover, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik on Saturday that Kyiv has the technological capability to produce nuclear power.

Despite Ukraine's poverty and the fact that the goal isn't urgent at the time, the former PM believes there is a technological potential, adding that Ukraine may obtain nuclear weapons in 2-3 years. Before the Russian military action began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference that he would begin talks on the Budapest Memorandum.

At the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky stated that instructed the Foreign Ministry to call a meeting of the Budapest Memorandum's signatories. If it does not take place or if Russia refuses to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Kyiv will declare it null and void, as will the 1994 agreements.

