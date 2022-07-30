US Mulling Over Designating Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism Amid Ongoing War, Says WH

Hours after Ukraine demanded to drive Russia to the list of "countries sponsoring terror activities" following an attack on Olenivka on Friday, the Biden administration is now mulling whether to fulfil the demand of Kyiv or not. The major development came after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a press conference on Friday, wherein she confirmed that Washington mulling the possibility of including Moscow on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. Though she did not elaborate on additional details to the reporters, Pierre said the matter was up to the US Department of State to decide.

"This requires a determination by the Department of State on specific criteria in the congressional statute. So we’re looking into it along with a range of other proposals to impose further costs on Russia," the press secretary said.

When reporters asked her about any anti-Russia measures in the pipeline, she denied revealing the US' plans. Notably, the statement from the US came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, denounced the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, resulting in the killing of at least 50 POWs. He termed the attack a "deliberate war crime" intended to kill the Ukrainian troops who reportedly surrendered during the Russian attack on Mariupol on the Azov Sea.

Russia has proven it is the biggest source of terrorism, says Zelenskyy

He further appealed to Kyiv's closest ally, the United States, to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and added the Biden administration must take a concrete step to prevent the aggressor from committing further war crimes. "There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. I am especially appealing to the United States of America – a solution is needed, needed now," said the Ukrainian head. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the biggest source of terrorism in the world today. It's a fact," he added. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian diplomats brought the information about the Russian attack on Olenivka to the highest international level and added that all participants in international relations knew what really happened. "Russia won't be able to lie to anyone," he stressed.

Image: AP

