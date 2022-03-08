US-based company Proctor & Gamble (P&G) has decided to continue their Russian operations and continue to support their employees and people of Russia. However, the company has decided to halt all new capital investments in Russia and suspend all their media, advertising and promotional work. Similarly, Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to discontinue the production at its plant in Russia citing "logistical challenges," according to AP.

Jon Moeller, P&G’s President and CEO, in a letter to their employees has condemned the aggression. In the letter, Moeller highlighted the importance of P&G products to people's daily lives. He announced that they have decided to "significantly reduce" the product portfolio to focus on basic health, hygiene and personal care products that will be required by the Russian families. He stressed that as they start with the reducing scale of Russian operations, they will continue to manage as required. Moeller mentioned they have suspended operations in Ukraine to help the people who are presently living there.

P&G makes efforts to support people in Ukraine

Furthermore, Jon Moeller revealed that they continue to make efforts for evacuating people, logistical and financial support as well as providing food, shelter and essential items to P&G families. Moreover, P&G's efforts in Ukraine include a multi-million-dollar relief package which includes financial support and providing P&G products including diapers, feminine care and other essential products to refugee families through the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies and relief organisations.

"We have discontinued all new capital investments in Russia and are suspending all media, advertising, and promotional activity. We are significantly reducing our product portfolio to focus on basic health, hygiene and personal care items needed by the many Russian families who depend on them in their daily lives," Jon Moeller wrote in the letter.

Nissan planning to stop production at its plant in Russia

Meanwhile, Japanese automaker Nissan is intending to stop their production at its plant in St. Petersburg. Even though the automaker company has not revealed a specific day for halting the operations in the plans, however, they have announced that they will stop the production "soon." As per the AP report, Nissan's plant in St. Petersburg had produced 45,000 vehicles in 2021 which included the X-Trail sport utility vehicle. The company stressed that the safety of its employees remains their top priority. Furthermore, the car manufacturing company in the press release announced that Nissan has suspended the export of vehicles to Russia.

Moreover, Nissan is also creating a 2.5 million Euros (₹20,86,46,555.80) fund to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Through the fund, Nissan has decided to donate 1 million Euros (₹8,34,90,601.38) to the Red Cross and other non-profit organisations to support ongoing emergency activities for supporting people and 1.5 million Euros (₹12,52,15,500) will be provided for the financial stability and support for Nissan employees and their families affected by the crisis. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida in the news release said, “We have all been moved by the suffering of so many people and families – including members of our own Nissan family." Uchida added that they have created the Nissan Cares fund to stand by their employees and support international efforts that are working to support the people.

