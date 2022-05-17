US Places Export Restrictions On Products Including Radioactive Materials From Russia

In a key development, the United States has decided to impose restrictions on the export of radioactive material and deuterium to Russia. It was announced that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the United States has tightened regulations for the transfer of radioactive material and deuterium to the Russian Federation after a notice was published in the Federal Register's computerized database on Monday.

The notice suggests that the relevant general licenses that previously applied to the export of these radioactive products to the Russian Federation have now been suspended until further notice. It was further stated that the exporters are no longer eligible to use a general license to export these radioactive materials or deuterium for end use in the Russian nuclear industry. Alongside mounting pressure on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine, the national security of the United States and the desire to strengthen the overall defence and security of the country prompted Washington to take the action, according to TASS.

Fresh export limitations imposed on wide range of products from Russia

This comes as, on May 8, the Joe Biden administration declared that the corresponding general licenses would be suspended. Furthermore, new export limitations have been imposed on a wide range of products from Russia's industrial sector, including wood products, industrial engines, boilers, motors, fans and ventilation equipment, bulldozers, and a wide range of other items having industrial and commercial applications. Russian maritime companies and vessels are also being sanctioned, and Russian ships are not allowed to access US ports.

The US earlier stated that their unprecedented sanctions are already taking a toll on Russia's economy and that with these embargoes, Putin's war is expected to reverse Kremlin's economic gains over the previous 15 years. The US also claims that Russia is having trouble replenishing its military weaponry and equipment as a result of export prohibitions. Due to a shortage of foreign components, Russia's two largest tank producers, Uralvagonzavod Corporation and Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant have ceased production.

US imposed embargoes on 3 Russian television channels

In the meantime, the US also imposed sanctions on three of Russia's most popular state-controlled television channels, Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company. All three channels have been among the greatest recipients of foreign funds, which go back to the Russian government.

Image: AP/ Pixabay