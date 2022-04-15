US President Joe Biden Will Not Visit War-hit Ukraine, Confirms White House

US President Joe Biden will not visit the war-hit Ukraine, confirmed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The speculations of POTUS to undertake a trip to Ukraine arose after the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johson visited Kyiv to assess and hold talks over Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This comes after the Western media reported the Biden administration has been considering sending high-level officials to Kyiv to hold dialogues with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assess the ground reality. It was reported that US President, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will pay a visit.

"No, we are not sending the President to Ukraine," Psaki said during a press briefing ending all speculations, as per Sputnik.

UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine

On April 8, UK PM Johnson's surprise visit commenced by meeting Ukraine's embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked for a 'firm response' to the Kramatorsk rail station attack. Notably, the UK is leading in defence support to Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition as well as international sanctions on the Russian Federation and notable Russian families.

Speaking along with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, Johnson had emphasized that in principle, he was open to sending any form of “defensive weapons” to Ukraine. “I’m in principle willing to consider anything by way of defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians protect themselves and their people," he had said.

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, the UK PM had mentioned that he spoke to Joe Biden about the visit while pledging his unwavering support to Ukraine. Deliberating over his latest discussion with the President of the United States, the UK PM in a tweet reaffirmed that the duo are committed to supporting Kyiv in the war.

“We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament to our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign,” Johnson had said after meeting Zelenskyy.

While the international community has outpoured solidarity with Ukraine, countries, quintessentially the West, have provided an incessant supply of ammunition, weapons and basic amenities to Kyiv. A few days into the war, Biden said that the US undeniably would stand by Ukrainians through the war but he cannot transport American military men and troops to fight Russia in Ukraine as it would be tantamount to a world war and the situation could be catastrophic.