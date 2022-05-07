US Refutes Reports Of Helping Ukraine Sink Russian Warship Moskva; 'didn't Provide Intel'

In a key development, the US Defense Department denied any involvement in the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva, a day after reports stated that it assisted Ukraine in the act. Addressing media reporters on Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby asserted that Washington “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information” for the Russian missile cruiser. The gigantic vessel was 69 miles off the coast of Odesa when it caught fire and eventually sank while being towed back home. In a display of military prowess, Kyiv asserted that Moskva was attacked by its Neptune missiles. Later, the Kremlin admitted the same.

Most recently, media reports citing anonymous sources claimed that the Pentagon had divulged information on the warship’s location, however, it did not know Ukraine would attack it. Meanwhile, on Friday, Kirby refuted such reports, stating, “We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out.” He added, “We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intent to target the ship.” Furthermore, another anonymous official told confirmed that Washington has been relaying military intelligence to Kyiv including the location of multiple frigates and warships.

What happened to Moskva?

Moskva was a missile cruiser that was commissioned in 1983 and had been deployed in Syria and Georgia before Ukraine. It also helped in the conduction of peaceful scientific research in the US. Moskva was capable of carrying 16 long-range cruise missiles. Satellite images show that the vessel was 69 miles off the coast of Odesa when it caught fire and, late on Friday, sank while being towed back home. Notably, all the members on board were rescued.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Differing claims

Maksym Marchenko, who serves as Governor of the Odesa region, claimed that Moskva was stuck by two Neptune missiles launched by Ukrainian forces and suffered serious damage. Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, later said he was unable to confirm its fate or if it even had been hit by Zelenskyy’s forces. Russia, meanwhile, had a different narrative.

The Kremlin had blatantly claimed that the blazes on the ship were caused by a fire accident. As the destruction triggered a debate, the cloud cover made it impossible to locate the ship or determine its condition from satellite photos. However later, it affirmed to Ukraine's claims.

(Image: AP)