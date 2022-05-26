US Rejects Russia's Proposal Of Freeing Ukrainian Ports In Exchange For Lifting Sanctions

In another blow to the Putin administration, the United States, on Wednesday, rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price called the suggestion "worthless" to control inflation. "Of course, we will not lift sanctions in response to empty promises. We have heard empty promises from the Russian Federation before. I think we have reason to be sceptical when we hear different promises and proposals from Russia," European Truth quoted Price as saying during a presser.

Reacting to Russia's allegation that the sanctions are driving inflation in several parts of the country especially, Europe and the US, he said the best way to keep the soaring prices under control is to end the brutal war and the blockade of Ukrainian ports. "The quickest solution to rising raw material prices and rising food prices around the world is to end the Russians' brutal war, end Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports, end its attacks on grain elevators and end its attacks on grain ships," Price added.

The spokesperson accused Russia of spreading misinformation regarding the soaring prices of food and other items.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also appealed to the United States to not fulfil the demands of Russia. He called Moscow's proposal of liting sanctions "a blackmail".

War will continue to impact global economy for years, opine WEF experts

Notably, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. Earlier on Tuesday, an expert at the World Economic Forum said he believes the consequence of the war will continue to impact the global economy for years. While speaking at the WEF, Vice President for Promoting the European Way of Life in the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, noted that the influx of the migrants from the war-torn nation will not only affect those who are welcoming refugees but, it has already started impacting the entire globe. The same was echoed by former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb during a panel at the World Economic Forum.

