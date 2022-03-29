The US President Joe Biden-led administration, on Monday, briefed lawmakers on the classified version of the National Defense Strategy. Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the White House handed over the document to Congress revealing details of the “acute threat” posed by the Russian Federation. In addition, it also laid bare the “multi-domain threat” from China.

"Russia poses acute threats, as illustrated by its brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We will collaborate with our NATO Allies and partners to reinforce robust deterrence in the face of Russian aggression," the document stated.

According to the country’s National Defense Strategy (NDS), the Pentagon's top priority was to defend the homeland. But, the People’s Republic of China was labelled as the “most consequential strategic competitor,” thereby, marking Beijing as a top threat to the US. Furthermore, other persistent threats included North Korea, Iran and other violent extremist organisations. The other top priorities for the department were to deter strategic attacks and aggression while being ready to succeed in conflict when necessary, and build a resilient Joint Force.

"Changes in global climate and other dangerous transboundary threats, including pandemics, are transforming the context in which the Department operates. We will adapt to these challenges, which increasingly place pressure on the Joint Force and the systems that support," Pentagon said.

US lawmakers want to withdraw Putin's recognition as Russian President

This comes as two members of the US Congress submitted a resolution earlier this week to withdraw US recognition of incumbent Vladimir Putin as Russia's president if he stays in office beyond 2024. As per US' press release, flaws in Russia's elections have maintained Putin in power and his continued rule beyond 2024 would be unconstitutional.

The resolution was submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration by Stephen Cohen, a Democrat of Tennessee and Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, according to TASS. Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma's international affairs committee, called the plan a provocation, while Konstantin Kosachyov, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, termed it as interference in Russia's internal affairs.

(File Image: AP)