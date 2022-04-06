US Sanctions 'world's Largest' Russia-owned Darknet Market Hydra Amid Ukraine War

In the latest clampdown on Russia’s military aggression, the United States on Tuesday, April 5, slapped sanctions on the world’s most prominent Russian marketplace on the dark web and cryptocurrency exchange, Hydra, which is known to be mainly operating from Moscow and St. Petersburg. In an official statement, US Treasury Department said that the global threat of both cybercrime and ransomware “originates in Russia” and noted that Washington remains concerned regarding the same.

The official statement said, “Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the world’s largest and most prominent darknet market, Hydra Market (Hydra), in a coordinated international effort to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site.”

“This action was enhanced by international cooperation with the German Federal Criminal Police, who today shut down Hydra servers in Germany and seized $25 million worth of bitcoin,” it added.

After Russia launched a massive offensive in Ukraine on February 24 in the name of military operation, the US and other Western nations have stood in steadfast support of the war-torn nation. Recently, the backlash against Russian troops drastically increased after the emergence of mass civilian killings in Bucha and bodies lying on the street. The United States has not only ramped up measures in support of Ukraine including an allotment of $100 million in military aid but has said that it would further ramp up sanctions against Moscow.

‘Global threat of cybercrime originates in Russia’, says US

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to further deteriorate US-Russia ties, US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement, “The global threat of cybercrime and ransomware that originates in Russia, and the ability of criminal leaders to operate there with impunity, is deeply concerning to the United States”. She also said, “Our actions send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums, and you cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world. In coordination with allies and partners, like Germany and Estonia, we will continue to disrupt these networks”.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative