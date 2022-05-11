US Says Russia 'hasn't Been Eager' To Talk With Ukraine In Their Peace Efforts Amid War

As the Russia Ukraine war continues, with no indications of stopping, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed on Tuesday that Russia has not been eager to talk with Ukraine in their peace efforts, further reflecting US intelligence assessment of the diplomatic settlement, Daily Mail reported. Psaki's remark came after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine during his visit to America to meet with US President Joe Biden.

During a press briefing on May 10, the White House Press Secretary noted that they are certain that this issue will be handled through a diplomatic approach and resolution. She further added, “But we know and you heard, I think, our Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill today say that we do not see a sign from the Russians that they are open to or eager to invade — engage in those discussions,” as per a statement from White House.

Psaki went on to say, “There have been several fits and starts at attempts at ceasefires, even in smaller parts of the country, in Ukraine, as you know. We have been supportive of all of those, but it requires the Russians being at the table and being willing to take part in a diplomatic process.”

In addition to this, Italian Prime Minister Draghi asserted that leaders should strive toward the prospect of establishing a ceasefire and restarting some meaningful dialogue. He claimed that currently, citizens in Italy and Europe want to stop these atrocities, brutality, and butchery, PTI reported.

US President Biden and Italian Prime Minister Draghi met in the Oval Office on Tuesday for a trip aimed at demonstrating ally solidarity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but it also revealed divergent perspectives on the conflict.

Russia has demonstrated no genuine interest in achieving peace in Ukraine: Blinken

Apart from this, earlier in the month of March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Russia has demonstrated no genuine interest in achieving peace in Ukraine. His declaration came amid reports that Russia and Ukraine made significant headway toward a peace accord at negotiations in Istanbul. Blinken had claimed during a news conference in Morocco that the US has seen no evidence that Russia and Ukraine are making progress, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was chastised by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for his "unprovoked" assault in Ukraine. Pelosi, who is outraged by the violence in Ukraine, labeled Putin a "coward" for carrying out atrocities against its former Soviet neighbour. “We should all be very proud that we had the opportunity when Putin decided — whatever it is he decided — to be brutal and cruel and a coward, that we were there to help,” Pelosi said, according to the Washington Post.

(Image: AP)