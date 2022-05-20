US Senate Passes $40bn Aid Package For Ukraine; Biden To Sign Bill Into Law In South Korea

After a day of delay, the US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed the additional $40 billion assistance package for Ukraine. The bill, approved by an 86-11 Senate vote, is expected to replenish stocks of lethal and non-lethal equipment earlier supplied to Ukraine. It also financially assists neighbouring countries of Ukraine helping Kyiv as the war entered day 85.

The final Congressional approval put a bipartisan stamp on America's biggest commitment. Apart from Democrats, the legislation was backed by a majority of Republicans as well. The bill saw a similarly lopsided vote in the House of Representatives too. "I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the US stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom," US President Joe Biden said in a written statement after the bill was passed.

I applaud Congress for passing the security package I requested and for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the U.S. stands with Ukraine. This package will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 19, 2022

Notably, the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act 2022 is $7 billion more than what Biden had demanded, making the total aid package delivered to Ukraine in 2022 over $50 billion. It is the 10th time Biden used his Presidential Drawdown Authority to bolster efforts toward Ukraine. The consensus comes alongside $100 million in more military aid to Ukraine authorised by the US State Department. Also on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Group of Seven (G7) Finance Minister's Summit approved $18.4 billion in financial aid to ensure Kyiv stays afloat amid fears of predicted economic meltdown.

Ukraine aid bill to be flown to ROK for Biden's signature

The legislation to help Ukraine in the time of crisis will be flown to the Republic of Korea (ROK) for Biden's signature. The US President left on Thursday for his maiden trip to South Asia, where he will meet ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The package is intended to buttress Ukraine over the next five months with required money for military equipment and training and weapons apart from the humanitarian aid and aid to mitigate the global food crisis emerging from the three-month-long war.

Zelenskyy thanks US for 'strong leadership'

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to POTUS for approval of the financial salvo against the Russian invasion. Speaking at his usual nightly address, Zelenskyy further said, "This is a demonstration of strong leadership and necessary contribution to our common defence of freedom."

I praise the 🇺🇸 Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant 🇺🇸 contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by @POTUS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

(Image: AP)