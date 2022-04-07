In a bid to bolster resistance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved major legislation to revive the World War II-era programme, Lend-Lease Act. The said act will ensure and expedite the supply of crucial military weapons and other gear from the US to Ukraine more efficiently by cutting the bureaucratic red tape.

The proposal was swiftly rallied by US Senators after the Ukrainian military evidently proved it could fend off Russian invaders eyeing Kyiv since late February, according to Politico.

Ukraine thanks the Biden administration for Lend-Lease Act

If the bill is passed by the House, the Lend-Lease Act will come into effect at least 81 years after it was used to crumble the German dictator.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the Biden administration for passing the bill to take a first step towards reviving the Lend-Lease Act. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned Kyiv is now "looking forward to the swift passage" of the bill in the US House and subsequent signature by US President Joe Biden. Former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko in a Twitter post also hailed "US leadership," saying that the approval of the bill by the Senate is "not only inspiring but marks a new stage in repelling" Russian aggression.

Grateful to the U.S. Senate for passing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act. Important first step towards a lend-lease program to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine. Looking forward to its swift passage in the House and signing by the U.S. President. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 7, 2022

I have never doubted Washington's leadership in supporting Ukraine's struggle. The very fact that the US Senate has approved a Lend-Lease bill for Ukraine is not only inspiring, but it also marks a new stage in repelling the Russian aggressor. pic.twitter.com/cMUf3FF6Q6 — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) April 7, 2022

Now, before diving into how the World War II-era act would allow the US to help Ukraine against the Russian offensive, it is pertinent to understand what the "game-changer" legislation brings to the table.

What is Lend-Lease Act?

The Lend-Lease Act, passed in 1941, allowed the US government to "lend and lease" war supplies to any nations actively participating in a military conflict. Signed by former US President Franklin Roosevelt, the act is formally titled "an act to promote defence (sic) of the US."

The system enabled Washington to aid its World War II allies with weapons supplies, including ammunition, tanks, aircraft, trucks, and food and raw materials. The act was a remedy to the "cash-and-carry" system that was previously followed until 1940. Roosevelt proposed the concept of lend-lease after, in 1940, then British PM Winston Churchill warned that his country could no longer pay in cash for war materials to fight the Adolf Hitler-led Nazi Party.

Thus, entered the Lend-Lease Act, a "de facto gifting gear" as noted by Ukraine Intelligence. The provisions of the act stipulated the international receiver of war materials could repay the donating nation, i.e. US "at an afterward day." The method was noted to be a "game-changer" as it allowed Washington to bolster the supplies of war materials without political or diplomatic procedural hurdles.

Senate tonight unanimosuly passed bipartisan legislation authorizing the President to enter into lend-lease agreements directly with Ukraine. The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act was approved by voice vote and now heads to the House. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 7, 2022

How will the Lend-Lease Act help US back Ukraine?

The aggravated Russian assault across Ukraine has finally pushed the United States to tap on its "extraordinary tactics." As per Politico, the lawmakers are resorting to the Act as Washington and its European allies believe that the prolonged invasion and subsequent developments pose a serious "existential threat" to the global liberal order. It also indicates that the West believes Kyiv actually holds a chance to bog down Russian invaders. “As the war in Ukraine unfolds, delivering military aid as quickly as possible is pivotal for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Putin’s unprovoked attacks,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. She is the lead Democratic sponsor of the move.

Lend-Lease for Ukraine:



This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government and necessary to protect civilians in 🇺🇦 from Russian military invasion. pic.twitter.com/IQatXdEjQZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 7, 2022

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas held back the final passage of the bill i.e. revocation of normal trade relations with Russia, as leverage to pass the legislation allowing a revival of the Lend-Lease Act. The former bill is expected to pass on Thursday as a part of a bipartisan agreement, which will open gates to vote on additional Russia-related legislation, including a ban on Russian oil imports. As of now, it is unclear if the House will take up the bill to resuscitate Lend-Lease Act before it both chambers disperse for a two-week break.

For the first time since WW2, the U.S. Senate approved a lend-lease bill for #Ukraine.



It will allow #Kyiv to receive weapons and equipment under an accelerated program. During World War II, the Lend-Lease was adopted to help the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. pic.twitter.com/Kuxo8HaWCb — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 7, 2022

(Image: AP)