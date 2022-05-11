US Senate Unveils Resolution To Urge Biden Govt To Label Russia As State Sponsor Of Terror

As the war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, with Russian forces relentlessly shelling cities of strategic significance in Ukraine, two United States senators have introduced a resolution on Tuesday demanding the Joe Biden-led administration to recognise Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' for its actions in Ukraine and abroad under President Vladimir Putin. Along with Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said as he unveiled the resolution, “Putin is a thug and a bully, and he will continue being an increasing threat to Europe and the world unless he is stopped,” CNBC reported.

During a press conference, Blumenthal asserted, “If there is anybody who embodies terrorism, and totalitarianism and tyranny, it is Putin”.

In addition to this, the Biden administration has, however, resisted demands to add Russia to the list of nations labelled as terrorist sponsors, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Meanwhile, outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was questioned about the designation to Russia on Monday. In response, Psaki stated that if that happened, the US would undertake a variety of actions, including implementing "crippling economic sanctions, embargoes on individuals," and other limitations, as well as declaring a nation "a global pariah...are all steps that we have already taken and implemented as it relates to Russia,” CNBC reported.

Ukraine urged US to label Russia as a state supporter of terrorism

Furthermore, earlier in May, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament has developed legislation urging the US to label Russia as a state supporter of terrorism. Stefanchuk said in a Facebook post on May 2 that a US designation would further alienate Russia from the rest of the world and allow international penalties against it to be strengthened. "We have to separate terrorists from the civilised world by all possible means," he added.

According to media reports, Stefanchuk claimed that the US Congress as well as the House of Representatives should take a vote on Russia's designation as a 'state supporter of terrorism' in order to get more American support. The chairman of the Rada further asserted that "Russia's compliance with this status" is well documented.

US senators on labelling Russia as a terror sponsor

Meanwhile, Senator Blumenthal on Tuesday said that the US had already penalised Russia with several practical consequences of a terror sponsor designation since it attacked Ukraine on February 24. However, one very serious punishment for Russia would result from a terror sponsor designation, according to Blumenthal, is the withdrawal of sovereign immunity, which presently shields Russia and most other governments from being sued by people for civil damages without their agreement, CNBC reported.

Senator Graham also stated that labelling Russia as a terror sponsor is necessary to make clear that its behaviour under Putin's leadership is unacceptable and demonstrate how firmly the US supports Ukraine in its efforts to oust Russian invaders.

(Image: AP)